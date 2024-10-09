Turkish Airlines flight makes emergency landing in New York after pilot dies

NEW YORK (AP) — A Turkish Airlines jetliner headed from Seattle to Istanbul made an emergency landing in New York after the pilot died on board. An airline spokesperson says the 59-year-old pilot lost consciousness at some point after Flight TK204 took off from Seattle Tuesday night. Crew members decided to make an emergency landing and worked to revive the pilot, but the pilot died before the plane landed. Data from the tracking site FlightAware shows that the Airbus A350 landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport just before 6 a.m. Arrangements were being made for passengers to reach their destination from New York.

