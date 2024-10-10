No. 17 Boise State takes 3-game winning streak into Hawaii contest

No. 17 Boise State (4-1, 1-0 Mountain West) at Hawaii (2-3, 0-1), Saturday, 11 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Boise State by 20½.

Series record: Boise State 15-3

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Boise State has its sights set on a spot in the newly expanded 12-team College Football Playoff and can’t afford to look ahead to a matchup against UNLV in two weeks. The Broncos’ offense and standout running back Ashton Jeanty have been prolific. Boise State posted nearly 600 total yards in a conference-opening 62-30 win over Utah State last week.

Hawaii’s only two wins have come against FBS opponents. It has lost three of its last four games and faces a road game at Washington State next week. The Rainbow Warriors have not beaten a ranked opponent since No. 18 Fresno State in 2021. They are 11-48 all-time against ranked teams, including a 10-26 mark at home.

KEY MATCHUP

Boise State offense vs. Hawaii defense. The Broncos are the nation’s top scoring offense at 50.6 points per game. They lead the Mountain West in total offense, averaging 537.6 yards per game. The Rainbow Warriors lead the conference in both scoring defense, holding opponents to 19.0 points each time out and total defense, at a clip of 309.4 yards per contest.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Boise State: Jeanty leads the nation in rushing yards (1,031), rushing yards per game (206.2) rushing touchdowns (16) and yards per carry (10.85). Jeanty ran for 186 yards and three touchdowns by halftime against Utah State.

Hawaii: WR Pofele Ashlock has caught 40 passes for 428 yards, including four touchdowns and leads the team in all categories. He has recorded at least one reception in all 18 games of his career and has scored in four straight games.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Broncos have reeled off nine consecutive wins over the Rainbow Warriors and won 15 of the last 16 meetings between the teams. … Hawaii’s last win over Boise State came during the 2007 season, when it finished 12-1 and appeared in the Sugar Bowl. … All three of Hawaii’s wins in the series have come in Honolulu. … Boise State has won the last four games in Honolulu by an average margin of 31 points. … Hawaii QB Brayden Schager needs 200 passing yards to reach fourth on the school’s all-time passing list. He is 167 yards shy of 8,000 career passing yards.

