2 arrested in deadly attack on homeless man sleeping in NYC parking lot

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men have been arrested on manslaughter charges in the beating death of a homeless man who was accosted while sleeping in a supermarket parking lot in Brooklyn. Police say 38-year-old victim Cos Jervis Jonas Ajpuac and another man were attacked with metal pipes and a baseball bat Sept. 18, police said. Ajpuac succumbed to his injuries Oct. 2. The other man survived. A store security worker tells the Daily News that the victims and the suspects all frequented the same ShopRite supermarket to redeem the five-cent deposit on bottles and cans they had collected. The suspects are awaiting arraignment, and it isn’t clear whether they have attorneys who can comment on the allegations.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.