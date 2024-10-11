Audit of Arkansas governor’s security, travel records from State Police says no laws broken

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An audit of the Arkansas governor’s travel and security records that were shielded from public view has found no violations in how the money was spent. The report by Legislative Audit released Friday was the second part of an audit that initially focused on a $19,000 lectern purchased for Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Auditors reviewed State Police expenses related to the governor’s protection between June 1, 2022 and Dec. 31, 2023. Sanders last year signed a law restricting release of many of her travel and security records after initially proposing more far-reaching changes to the state open-records law.

