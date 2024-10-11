Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.; Reps. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and James Clyburn, D-S.C.

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee; Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky.; Deanne Criswell, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.