Hindus in Bangladesh celebrate their largest festival under tight security following attacks

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Minority Hindus in the Muslim-majority Bangladesh are celebrating their largest religious festival of Durga Puja, but fear and worries grip them following reports of violence. An interim government that runs the country has promised enough security for more than 32,000 installations, including permanent and makeshift temples, across the country as the festival ends Sunday. Hindu leaders said they had reports of violence, including attacks on temples and vandalism, before the festival began on Oct. 9. The interim government of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus pledged to ensure security for the festival. Hindus in Bangladesh make up 8%, or more than 13 million, of its nearly 170 million people.

