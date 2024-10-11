Italy formally opens centers in Albania to process male migrants intercepted in international waters

SHENGJIN, Albania (AP) — Italian government has formally opened two centers in Albania where it plans to process male migrants intercepted in international waters. Italian Embassy officials say is not clear yet when the first migrants will arrive. Under a five-year agreement signed last November, up to 3,000 migrants picked up by the Italian coast guard in international waters each month will be sheltered in Albania. The deal to outsource the housing of asylum-seekers in a non-EU member country has been hailed by some other countries that are suffering the heavy burden of refugees but has been slammed by human rights groups as setting a dangerous precedent.

