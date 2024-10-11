It’s not just Fat Bear Week in Alaska. Trail cameras are also capturing wolves, moose and more

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska is known for its abundant wildlife, but you don’t have to travel far from Anchorage to see it. The magical and sometimes violent world of brown and black bears, moose, wolves and other creatures often interact just blocks from a well-populated Anchorage neighborhood. A Facebook group features the animals caught on webcams set up in Anchorage’s largest park, including a pack of five wolves taking down a moose yearling in September. But it’s not all doom-and-gloom videos. The group, named Muldoon Area Trail Photos and Videos, also features light-hearted moments such as bear cubs rubbing their backs on a tree to mark it.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.