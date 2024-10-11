Nevada high court to review decision in ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s lawsuit over NFL emails

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden is going to get a full Nevada Supreme Court review of a lawsuit he filed against the league over emails that were leaked to the media before he resigned from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. The state’s highest court isn’t scheduling oral arguments. But it said Thursday it will reconsider findings by three justices who split 2-1 in a decision in May. The panel said the league could move the civil case into arbitration that might be overseen by a defendant, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Attorneys for Gruden, Goodell and the league didn’t immediately respond Friday to email messages. An NFL spokesperson declined to comment.

