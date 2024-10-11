Partial remains of British climber believed found 100 years after Everest ascent

LONDON (AP) — The partial remains of a British mountaineer who might — or might not — have been one of the first two people to climb Mount Everest are believed to have been found a century after their ascent of the world’s highest peak. Ahead of the release of a documentary film, National Geographic said Friday that the expedition found a foot encased in a sock embroidered with “AC Irvine” and a boot that could be that of Andrew “Sandy” Irvine, who disappeared along with his co-climber, the legendary George Mallory, near Everest’s peak in 1924. The pair, who were seeking to become the first people to conquer Everest, were last seen around 800 feet (245 meters) from the summit before they disappeared.

