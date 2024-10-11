Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to stay in jail while appeals court takes up bail fight

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court judge has ruled to keep Sean “Diddy” Combs locked up while he makes a third bid for bail in his sex trafficking case, which is slated to go to trial in May. A circuit judge denied the hip-hop mogul’s immediate release in a decision filed Friday while a three-judge panel weighs his bail request. Combs’ lawyers appealed to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Sept. 30 after two judges rejected his release. Combs has been held at a federal jail in Brooklyn since his Sept. 16 arrest on charges that he used his “power and prestige” to induce female victims into drugged-up, elaborately produced sexual performances with male sex workers in events dubbed “Freak Offs.” He has pleaded not guilty.

