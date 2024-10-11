Sebastian Coe tells AP his run to be IOC president might not be such a longshot after all

A common observation about Sebastian Coe’s lifetime of going against the grain is that it makes him more of a thorn in the side of the International Olympic Committee than an ideal candidate to become its next president. The 68-year-old gold-medal runner who went on to lead the 2012 London Olympic Committee and, then, World Athletics isn’t so sure of that. Coe is among the seven candidates to replace Thomas Bach next year. In an interview with The Associated Press, he said he’s banking on the idea that IOC members could be ready to have a bigger say in what he calls “a reset in the movement around sports.”

