Stellantis, seeking to revive sales, makes some leadership changes

Stellantis, which makes Jeep and Chrysler vehicles, announced a number of significant leadership changes, including the timing of CEO Carlos Tavares’ retirement and the departure of its chief financial officer as it struggles to revive sales in North America. Chief Financial Officer Natalie Knight will be replaced by Doug Ostermann, the company’s CFO in China. In addition to naming Ostermann’s replacement in China, Stellantis also appointed a new chief operating officer in Europe. Stellantis slashed its earnings forecast last month, saying it needed to make larger investments to turn around its U.S. operations amid a wider industry slump and increased competition from China.

