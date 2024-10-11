Suspect in deadly Minnesota crash convicted of federal gun and drug charges

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a Minnesota man accused of causing a 2023 car crash that killed five young women of federal firearm and drug offenses. Derrick John Thompson of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, was found guilty on Friday of illegal possession of a firearm and fentanyl following a five-day trial. He still faces state charges of third-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide in connection with a deadly car crash in June of 2023. Prosecutors say Thompson sped through a red light at an intersection at full speed and slammed into another carrying five women. Police found guns and drugs after they searched his car.

