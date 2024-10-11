Ted Cruz and Colin Allred wage another big US Senate fight in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Republicans have a stranglehold on every statewide elected office in Texas and control the state Supreme Court, both chambers of the Legislature and both U.S. Senate seats. And despite the state’s shifting demographics, a Democrat hasn’t won a statewide office there in 30 years. Still, Democrats hope a congressman from Dallas can break that drought. Rep. Colin Allred has a resume that seems to fit the Lone Star State. He played linebacker for Baylor University in Waco in the heart of Texas before a career in the NFL and then became a civil rights attorney. Now he’s seeking to unseat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in a race that could decide control of the U.S. Senate.

