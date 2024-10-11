Transit systems are targeting fare evaders to win back riders leery about crime

CHICAGO (AP) — Transit systems are building stronger, better security gates to avoid fare skippers. It’s part of an effort to win back customers concerned about safety. But does cracking down on ticketless riders really help eliminate violent crime? Police in Washington, D.C.’s subway system the Metro have issued some 10,000 citations this year for fare evaders. More than 250 were arrested for outstanding warrants and 16 guns were recovered. Systems in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago and San Francisco are making their gates taller or stronger to deter people who try to slip throughout without paying. St. Louis is going even further, adding payment gates for the first time after using onboard spot checks to enforce fares for the past three decades.

