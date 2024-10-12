An Australian police sergeant likely to be charged over a Nazi salute

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian state police chief has apologized to the Jewish community after a sergeant allegedly performed an outlawed Nazi salute. Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton says The 65-year-old instructor at the Victoria state police academy in Melbourne is facing charges for the gesture and for praising Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in front of academy staff and recruits. Patton said Saturday there is simply no place for this type of conduct in our society, let alone in the police force. Police said the officer will likely be charged by summons and faces a potential maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a fine.

