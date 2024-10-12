Excerpts from Russian opposition leader Navalny’s memoir show he knew he would die in prison

Excerpts of a memoir written by late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny have revealed he believed he would die in prison. The New Yorker magazine published the excerpts Friday in anticipation of the release of “Patriot” on Oct. 22. Navalny was President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest and most prominent foe and relentlessly campaigned against official corruption in Russia. He died in a remote Arctic prison in February while serving a 19-year sentence. He began working on the book while recovering in Germany from his 2020 poisoning with a nerve agent. Excerpts show the dissident was determined to continue his fight against authoritarianism in Russia.

