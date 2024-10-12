Harris goes to North Carolina to resume campaigning in a state hit hard by Hurricane Helene
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Black leaders in North Carolina and attend church there and hold a campaign rally. The weekend trip is her second to the battleground state after it was struck by Hurricane Helene, with Harris stepping back into campaign mode in a place that Democrats see as a potential pick-up in November’s election. The Democratic presidential nominee visited North Carolina last weekend to survey hurricane damage and pledge assistance for its victims. She plans to attend church Sunday in Greenville as part of her campaign’s “Souls to the Polls” effort. North Carolina narrowly backed Republican Donald Trump in 2020.