Kim Jones steps down as artistic director at Fendi to concentrate on his role at Dior Men’s

ROME (AP) — British designer Kim Jones is stepping down from his role as artistic director of womenswear and couture at Fendi, parent group LVMH announced. Jones succeeded the late Karl Lagerfeld in designing Fendi haute couture, ready-to-wear and fur in September 2020. He said he will now concentrate fully on his role as artistic director at Dior Men’s. The designer has made a significant contribution to Fendi’s creative legacy, “seamlessly integrating his modern and cross-cultural aesthetics with Fendi’s historical heritage,” LVMH said in a statement. Fendi added that “a new creative organization” for the brand will be announced in due course.

