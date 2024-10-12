Ukrainian recruiters descend on Kyiv’s nightlife in search of men not registered for conscription

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian military recruitment officers have raided restaurants, bars and a concert hall in Kyiv, checking military registration documents and detaining men who are not in compliance. Local media reported Saturday that officers intercepted men leaving a concert by Ukrainian rock band Okean Elzy and some were forcibly detained. It is unusual for such raids to take place in the capital, and reflects Ukraine’s dire need for fresh recruits. Raids also reportedly took place in clubs and restaurants in other cities. All Ukrainian men aged 25-60 are eligible for conscription, and men aged 18-60 are not allowed to leave the country.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.