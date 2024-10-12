UN official appeals for Lebanon’s ports and airport to be spared as Israel presses its offensive

BEIRUT (AP) — A top United Nations official says that he is concerned that Lebanon’s ports and airport might be taken out of service, with serious implications for getting food supplies into the county. That’s as Israel continues its offensive against the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Carl Skau is deputy executive director of the U.N. World Food Program. He has appealed for diplomatic efforts to find a political solution to the war and for supply lines to remain open. Skau says that “We need the ports and we need the supply routes to continue to be able to operate.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.