Why is Donald Trump campaigning in California, a state he’s almost certain to lose?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The White House election is expected to come down to battlegrounds such as Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. So why is Donald Trump venturing into California on Saturday, just weeks before Election Day? California is one of the most solidly Democratic states and it’s one he’s almost certain to lose to Kamala Harris. And that’s something that won’t change after his planned stop in Coachella, a desert city east of Los Angeles that’s best known for the annual music festival bearing its name. Still, there are practical reasons for him to visit the state, including a get-out-the-vote push to help congressional candidates.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.