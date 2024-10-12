Why is Donald Trump campaigning in California, a state he’s almost certain to lose?
AP Political Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The White House election is expected to come down to battlegrounds such as Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. So why is Donald Trump venturing into California on Saturday, just weeks before Election Day? California is one of the most solidly Democratic states and it’s one he’s almost certain to lose to Kamala Harris. And that’s something that won’t change after his planned stop in Coachella, a desert city east of Los Angeles that’s best known for the annual music festival bearing its name. Still, there are practical reasons for him to visit the state, including a get-out-the-vote push to help congressional candidates.