China’s Premier Li talks trade in Vietnam despite differences over South China Sea

BANGKOK (AP) — China has agreed to assist Vietnam on cross-border railway development and take steps to expand agricultural imports from its smaller neighbor. Vietnam’s official media said that Chinese Premier Li Qiang pledged Sunday that China would further open its market to high-quality fruits, seafood and other Vietnamese products. Li’s visit to Hanoi came two week after Vietnam condemned China for what it described as an assault by Chinese law enforcement personnel on Vietnamese fishers in the South China Sea. Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told Li that both sides should respect each other’s legitimate rights and interests and resolve disputes through peaceful means.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.