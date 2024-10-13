Seoul says North Korea prepares to destroy the northern sides of inter-Korean roads no longer in use

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it has detected signs that North Korea is preparing to destroy the northern sides of inter-Korean roads no longer in use. South Korea’s military said Monday it has found North Korea is engaging in works to prepare for the explosions. It’s not clear how much parts of the roads North Korea would destroy. The development comes as North Korea has accused South Korea of launching drones to drop propaganda leaflets over Pyongyang three times this month and threatened to respond with force if it happened again. Last week, North Korea said it will permanently block its border with South Korea and build front-line defense structures to cope with “confrontational hysteria” by South Korean and U.S. forces.

