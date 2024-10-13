Trump suggests a protester may get ‘the hell knocked out of her’ by her parents

COACHELLA, Calif. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is continuing to use violent language when confronted by protesters at his rallies. At a Saturday night event in Coachella, California Trump said a protester should go “back home to Mommy” to get “the hell knocked out of her.” It was impossible to hear what the protester was saying. As she was hustled out of the event Trump told the crowd “her mother’s a big fan of ours, you know that, right? Her father, her mother.” Trump has before called for violence against those who disrupt his events.

