Israel faces a fierce and evasive foe in Hezbollah’s drones

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A single drone, which evaded Israel’s vaunted aerial defense system, slammed into a mess hall at a military training camp deep inside Israel, killing four soldiers and wounding dozens of others. It was the latest achievement for Hezbollah’s drone fleet and has shined a light on Israel’s struggle over the past year of war to knock down drones incoming from as far away as Yemen, Iraq and Iran. Over the years, Israel has built up its multilayered aerial defense array to provide broad protection for most Israelis. Experts caution it is not airtight. And while the system has taken down drones repeatedly, many have sidestepped Israel’s defenses, in some cases causing deadly strikes deep inside Israeli territory.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.