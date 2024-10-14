Murder trial of tech consultant in death of Cash App founder Bob Lee begins

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee in San Francisco last year stunned the tech community. The murder trial of tech consultant Nima Momeni in Lee’s death starts Monday. Prosecutors say Momeni planned the April 2023 attack after a dispute with Lee over Momeni’s younger sister. They say he drove Lee to a secluded spot in San Francisco and stabbed him three times, then drove away. Momeni’s defense lawyers say Lee was the aggressor and Momeni used the knife in self defense. Momeni faces 26 years to life in prison if convicted. The trial is expected to last two months.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.