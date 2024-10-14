Pumpkin weighing 2,471 pounds wins California contest

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A Minnesota horticulture teacher has remained the reigning champion of an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. Travis Gienger’s massive gourds have won the top prize four years in a row. He beat his closest competitor Monday by 6 pounds to clinch the victory at the 51st World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay. His winning gourd came in at 2,471 pounds. He set a world record last year with a gourd weighing 2,749 pounds. He said the giant pumpkin’s next stop will be in Southern California, where a team of professional carvers will do a 3D carve on it.

