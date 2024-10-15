Becky G says ‘Encuentros,’ her second album of regional Mexican music, is a celebration of culture

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Last year, Mexican American singer Becky G released her first album of regional Mexican music, “Esquinas.” Her newest album, “Encuentros,” makes it clear that this is not a temporary interest. She’s dedicated to exploring the folk music in depth, and by adding modern fusions. She told The Associated Press her fans have told her that when she sings regional Mexican music, they notice a different tone to her voice and her true essence. The album released last Friday features ranchera, mariachi and contemporary corridos fused with other genres such as bolero, cumbia and Colombian vallenato.

