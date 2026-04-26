Cold Overnight Lows Continue, Mostly Sunny with Rain Chances

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Another freeze warning will go into effect early Monday morning as the cold overnight lows continue into the work week. A slight chance of rain along with some gusty breezes will linger for a few days. There is a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms everyday through Thursday.

A mostly cloudy Sunday afternoon will start to clear out with the overnight low around 32. Wind will be around 10 mph with gusts as high as 18 mph.

The freeze warning will go into effect from 3 am to 10 am Monday morning. It will effect the cities of Mud Lake, Craters of the Moon National Monument, Blackfoot, Shelley, Rexburg, Fort Hall, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, St. Anthony, Idaho National Laboratory, and American Falls. Areas along the Interstate corridor between Idaho Falls, Pocatello, and Burley may stay just above freezing, but will remain at risk for frost.

There will be a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms everyday until Thursday.

Monday brings a slight chance of rain under mostly sunny skies with a high near 54. The chance of precipitation sits at 20 percent. It will be breezy with winds 10-14 mph and gusts reaching as high as 23 mph. The rain chances and breezes will continue into Monday night with the low around 32 and mostly cloudy skies.

More of the same for Tuesday. Another day of mostly sunny skies with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. The high will be around 57 with more breezy conditions and gusts up to 18 mph. The overnight low will be around 35.

The rest of the week looks to be sunny with highs in the 60's, potentially reaching the 70's by the weekend.