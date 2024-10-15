Canada-India ties could take a long time to recover

NEW DELHI (AP) — A simmering diplomatic row that has strained bilateral relations between India and Canada has resurfaced as the countries have expelled each other’s top diplomats over a year-long dispute about the killing of a Sikh activist in Canada. Monday’s tit-for-tat expulsions came after Canada said India’s top diplomat in the country is a person of interest in the 2023 assassination plot of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has rejected the accusations as absurd. Experts say the diplomatic standoff will make it difficult for both the countries to move forward with other aspects of a once-promising partnership and also impact India’s ambitions as it tries to project itself as a rising world power.

