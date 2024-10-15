Hundreds attend a funeral service in southern Bosnia for 19 killed in devastating floods

JABLANICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Hundreds of mourners in southern Bosnia have converged around 19 caskets covered in green cloth in Islamic tradition, part of a funeral service held for those killed during the destructive floods and landslides that hit the country in early October. The devastation left at least 26 people dead and authorities are still looking for one missing person. The 19 victims were from Donja Jablanica, a village outside the town of Jablanica where the Bosnian Islamic Community grand mufti led the service. Burials were set to be held Tuesday after the service.

