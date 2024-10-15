Royal arm: Prince William tries his hand at flag football in NFL event with kids in London

LONDON (AP) — Prince William has played catch with British teenagers at a flag football event organized by the NFL. Children from Birmingham, Manchester and London participated at Kennington Park field hockey pitch in south London. Phoebe Schecter is the captain of Britain’s women’s flag football team and she advised William to embrace his “inner Shakira” by moving the hips when throwing an American football. Flag football will make its debut as an Olympic sport at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. The NFL has supported the growth of flag worldwide as it seeks to win over younger fans and future consumers. Tuesday’s event was organized by NFL Foundation UK.

