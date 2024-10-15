Slovak government and South Korea’s Hyundai Mobis sign a deal to build an electric car parts plant

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — The Slovak government and Hyundai Mobis have signed a memorandum of understanding on the South Korean company’s plan to build a plant for engines and other parts for electric cars in Slovakia. Prime Minister Robert Fico says Hyundai Mobis will invest over 170 million euros ($185 million) in the plant, to be built in Novaky in western Slovakia. The town is located in a region that relied on brown coal mining until all the mines were shut down recently. Several major international carmakers have plants in Slovakia, the biggest maker of cars per capita in the world.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.