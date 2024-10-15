Southern Africa endures its worst hunger crisis in decades. Drought from El Nino to blame, UN says

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The United Nations’ food agency says months of drought in southern Africa triggered by the El Nino weather phenomenon have had a devastating impact on more than 27 million people and caused the region’s worst hunger crisis in decades. The World Food Program said Tuesday it could become a “full-scale human catastrophe.” Five countries — Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe — have declared national disasters over the drought and resultant hunger. The WFP estimates that some 21 million children in southern Africa are now malnourished as crops have failed in the drought. Other aid agencies have said this year’s drought is the worst in 100 years in parts of southern Africa.

