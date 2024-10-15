Violence-hit Pakistan locks down the capital to hold a major Asian security meeting

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Shaken by multiple recent militant attacks, Pakistani authorities have locked down the capital before senior officials from several nations arrive for an Asian security group meeting. A three-day holiday started Monday in normally bustling Islamabad and nearby Rawalpindi. Pakistan has deployed troops and blocked key roads, making it difficult even for ambulances to take patients to hospitals. The main event of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will be held Wednesday when leaders and officials from the member states gather to discuss how to boost their security cooperation and economic ties. Officials say their priority is to peacefully hold the meeting.

