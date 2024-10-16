A photojournalist is fatally stabbed on a California trail. His teen son is charged in his death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A photojournalist who covered world events such as the conflict in the former Yugoslavia, the fall of the Berlin Wall and Nelson Mandela’s release from prison was fatally stabbed during a hike in the San Gabriel Mountains and his 19-year-old son has been charged in his death. Los Angeles County authorities say 60-year-old Paul Lowe, a British photographer, war journalist and professor at the University of the Arts London, died Saturday of a stab wound to the neck. A man later identified as Lowe’s son was seen driving off and was in a solo vehicle crash a few miles away. The district attorney’s office was emailed Wednesday about when the son, Emir Abadzic Lowe, was expected in court and whether he had a lawyer.

