Biden to travel to Germany this week, Angola in December for visits delayed by Hurricane Milton

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to Germany this week and will go to Angola in December. He’s rescheduling a visit that was postponed so he could remain in Washington as Hurricane Milton lashed the Florida Gulf Coast. The White House announced that Biden will depart Thursday for a quick visit to Germany. Angola will be in early December. The initial itinerary for the postponed trip had included a meeting on the war in Ukraine with allied nations at a U.S. military base in Germany, but Biden will not meet with Ukrainian officials in person.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.