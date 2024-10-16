Federal money to help states hit by hurricanes Helene and Milton nears $2 billion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says the federal government has approved nearly $2 billion in assistance across six states to help people hit hard by hurricanes Helene and Milton. The federal government has been under intense pressure to show that it is getting help to areas devastated by the back-to-back hurricanes in late September and early October as it warns that more money will be needed to fund the response. According to a White House release issued Wednesday, about $911 million has gone toward damage caused by Hurricane Helene, while about $620 million has gone toward recovery from Hurricane Milton. Other funds have gone toward things like agriculture assistance.

