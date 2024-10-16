Locals come together to fight against intimate crime

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Local law enforcement says intimate violence is a serious issue and it is happening in our communities.

The College of Eastern Idaho hosted a forum Wednesday, October 15 to talk about it.

A prosecuting attorney and members of the domestic violence and sexual assault center were there, along with students and staff.

Cameras were not allowed at the event to protect attendees who have been affected by intimate crime.

In the video above you are looking at t-shirts made by survivors of domestic abuse or other forms of intimate crime.

The event takeaway is, that there are many types of domestic abuse and that if it's not happening to you, then it's happening to someone you know.

Teena Mcbride Executive Director of the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center said, "It's important because as a community, if you don't understand and you cannot recognize signs of different types of abuse, whether it's domestic violence, child abuse, trafficking that impact victims of violent crime, then that really essentially allows a breeding ground in your community for these crimes to grow. "

If you would like to learn more about this subject, the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center is having an open house Thursday October 15 between 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at 1050 Memorial Dr, Idaho Falls, ID 83402