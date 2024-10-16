Monsoon flooding closes schools and offices in India’s southern IT hubs

CHENNAI, India (AP) — Schools, colleges and government offices have shut in parts of southern India as heavy monsoon rains triggered severe flooding. The worst-hit cities included Chennai and Bengaluru, the country’s industrial and information technology hubs. Television images Wednesday showed people in Chennai struggling through traffic congestion in knee-deep floodwaters. Power cuts and flight cancellations caused disruption, and thousands of residents prepared for more downpours over the next 48 hours.

