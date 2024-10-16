Russian man rescued after 67 days adrift in chilly Sea of Okhotsk describes his ordeal

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian man rescued after 67 days adrift in a small inflatable boat in the Sea of Okhotsk has described how he survived by battling shivering cold and drinking rain water. Mikhail Pichugin had set off to watch whales with his brother and nephew. But the boat’s engine shut down on their way back. They had a limited stockpile of noodles and peas and tried to catch some fish, but the brother and nephew died. Pichugin says he survived “thanks to God’s help,” adding softly that “I simply had no choice, I had my mother and my daughter left at home.”

