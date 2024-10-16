Search underway for man convicted of murder who fled during trial, authorities say

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia are searching for a man who jumped bail during his trial but was still convicted in the shooting death of a transgender woman. The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday said authorities are looking for 26-year-old Davonte Fore. He and 25-year-old Jaquan Brooks were found guilty earlier this month in the 2021 death of 25-year-old Skyler Gilmore. Prosecutors say Fore had been out on bond. He was present at the trial’s start but fled before it concluded. Brooks is in custody. Detectives said the men were members of a gang that ordered them to kill Gilmore after it was discovered she was involved with another gang member.

