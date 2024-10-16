Signings of the times: Banished letters of intent, shrunk transfer window equals more college chaos

The time-honored tradition of high school athletes proudly sitting behind a table and signing a national letter of intent is a thing of the past. In its place starting next month, athletes will ink their name to financial aid packages that will likely be tied to a revenue-sharing contract. The NCAA announced the death of the letter of intent last week on the same day it introduced a newly condensed schedule for signing players out of the transfer portal. Coaches say they are confused amid all the changes to college athletics.

