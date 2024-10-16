Uphill battles that put abortion rights on ballots are unlikely to end even if the measures pass

Voters in nine states are deciding next month whether to add the right to abortion to their constitutions. But passage probably wouldn’t change access immediately or dramatically. Advocates in some states including Missouri would have to ask judges to toss bans and restrictions, and they might face opposition when they do. The amendments in certain states such as Colorado and Maryland would enshrine the access in current laws rather than expand it. Nebraska has competing measures asking voters to either keep or expand the state’s 12-week limit.

