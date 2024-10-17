7 killed in suicide bomber attack at a cafe in Somalia’s capital

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Police said seven people died and six others were injured after a suicide bomber detonated an unidentified device at a café outside a police training school in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu. Police say the victims included officers and civilians who were having tea outside the General Kaahiye Police Academy on Thursday. The al-Qaeda linked militant group, al-Shabab, claimed responsibility for the attack through a statement published on its affiliate website. The group has in the past carried out attacks in Somalia. Resident Mohamed Ali said he heard a loud blast. A paramedic at Madina Hospital told The Associated Press that several injured people were receiving treatment.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.