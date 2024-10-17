Funeral home owner accused of leaving body in hearse set to enter plea in court

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado funeral home owner who is accused of keeping a woman’s corpse in the back of a hearse for over a year and improperly stashing more than 30 cremated remains is set to enter a plea. Miles Harford is scheduled to appear in court Friday in Denver. He is represented by the state public defender’s office, which does not comment on its cases to the media. It’s the latest in a series prosecutions over the last decade involving Colorado funeral home prosecutions. Others include a business that sold illegally sold body parts and one where nearly 200 bodies were left to rot.

