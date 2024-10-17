Harris and Trump target Michigan as both parties try to shore up ‘blue wall’ votes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will both be scouring for votes in Michigan on Friday as they try to lock down support in this key political battleground. Harris is scheduled to begin her day in Grand Rapids before holding events in Lansing and Oakland County, which is northwest of Detroit. Trump has his own event in Oakland County in the afternoon before holding a rally in Detroit in the evening. Michigan is one of three “blue wall” states that, along with Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, will help decide the election.

