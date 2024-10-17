Hyundai recalls hydrogen fuel cell vehicles due to fire risk and tells owners to park them outdoors

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai is telling the owners of nearly 1,600 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to park them outdoors and away from structures due to the risk of fuel leaks and fires. The Korean automaker is recalling the hydrogen-powered Nexo SUVs from the 2019 through 2024 model years. Hyundai says in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a pressure relief device can break and cause a hydrogen leak. That could cause a fire even while the SUVs are parked. The company says it has no reports of fires or injuries in the U.S. or Canada. Owners will be notified by letter starting Dec. 10. Dealers will replace the pressure release devices.

